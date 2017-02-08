North James Street's 100 block could ...

North James Street's 100 block could be deleted from city's street system

Tuesday Jan 24

The 100 block of N. James Street has been closed to traffic for many years and on Monday the Ludington City Council could take action to delete the block from the city's local street system and report the change to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closed block of James Street is listed as 337 feet long between U.S. 10 and Court Street.

