New snowshoe trail opens in wooded area overlooking Lake Michigan
A picnic area adjacent to the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant overlooking Lake Michigan is home to a new snowshoe trail. The newly designated trail, covering 1.7 miles on the 150-acre Mason County Picnic Area, is promoted by officials as providing residents and visitors another outdoor activity on the site.
