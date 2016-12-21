Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to the Barrier Free Design Board
Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of Jamie Spore of Ludington and Michael Winkler of Hamilton to the Michigan Barrier Free Design Board. The nine-member board assists the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs with reviewing and processing requests for exceptions to the barrier-free design specifications.
