Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments t...

Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to the Barrier Free Design Board

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of Jamie Spore of Ludington and Michael Winkler of Hamilton to the Michigan Barrier Free Design Board. The nine-member board assists the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs with reviewing and processing requests for exceptions to the barrier-free design specifications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ludington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joyce storey Dec 21 nuks67 1
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) Dec '16 ReginaWalker 9
News Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 School teacher 5
Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12) Oct '16 Martin Boyce 22
Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14) Oct '16 Gone with the Wind 22
Lloyd Conway Sep '16 Man 1
CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12) Jul '16 Innocent victims 8
See all Ludington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ludington Forum Now

Ludington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ludington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Ludington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,672 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,024

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC