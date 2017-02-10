Father arraigned in Ludington after f...

Father arraigned in Ludington after fleeing to state border with daughter

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: MLive.com

Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo was arraigned Tuesday night in Mason County District Court after authorities said he fled with his daughter and another man the day before he was set to be stand trial in a separate sex crime case. Saporita-Fargo, has been charged with conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment and absconding bond, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ludington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joyce storey Dec '16 nuks67 1
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) Dec '16 ReginaWalker 9
News Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 School teacher 5
Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12) Oct '16 Martin Boyce 22
Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14) Oct '16 Gone with the Wind 22
Lloyd Conway Sep '16 Man 1
CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12) Jul '16 Innocent victims 8
See all Ludington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ludington Forum Now

Ludington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ludington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Ludington, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC