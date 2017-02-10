Father arraigned in Ludington after fleeing to state border with daughter
Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo was arraigned Tuesday night in Mason County District Court after authorities said he fled with his daughter and another man the day before he was set to be stand trial in a separate sex crime case. Saporita-Fargo, has been charged with conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment and absconding bond, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's office.
