Ex-Central Michigan instructor gets 14 years for child porn

Yesterday

A judge has sentenced a former Central Michigan University instructor to the maximum 14 years in prison for possessing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City also ordered 61-year-old Mark Ranzenberger to serve five years of supervised release.

Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

