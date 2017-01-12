Charleston-inspired West Michigan restaurant ready to excite taste buds
Table 14, a creative cuisine and classic cocktail restaurant, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 on West Ludington Avenue in Ludington, Mich. (Shannon Millard Laura and Howard Iles, owners of Table 14, a creative cuisine and classic cocktail restaurant on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, on West Ludington Avenue in Ludington, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joyce storey
|Dec 21
|nuks67
|1
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|ReginaWalker
|9
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
|Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12)
|Oct '16
|Martin Boyce
|22
|Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|Gone with the Wind
|22
|Lloyd Conway
|Sep '16
|Man
|1
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Jul '16
|Innocent victims
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC