Bob Parker Winter Music Series returns to Ludington
It's how former students, colleagues and members of the community describe well-loved teacher Bob Parker, who is on medical leave from his music classroom at Ludington Area Schools. The second annual Bob Parker Winter Music Series, a series of concerts created to honor the educator and raise money for scholarships, kicks off Sunday at Sandcastles Children's Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joyce storey
|Dec '16
|nuks67
|1
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|ReginaWalker
|9
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
|Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12)
|Oct '16
|Martin Boyce
|22
|Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|Gone with the Wind
|22
|Lloyd Conway
|Sep '16
|Man
|1
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Jul '16
|Innocent victims
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC