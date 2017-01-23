Bob Parker Winter Music Series return...

Bob Parker Winter Music Series returns to Ludington

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: White Lake Beacon

It's how former students, colleagues and members of the community describe well-loved teacher Bob Parker, who is on medical leave from his music classroom at Ludington Area Schools. The second annual Bob Parker Winter Music Series, a series of concerts created to honor the educator and raise money for scholarships, kicks off Sunday at Sandcastles Children's Museum.

