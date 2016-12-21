Winter storm watch issued for up to foot of lake-effect snow
Winter storm watch in effect for Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for the dark blue shaded counties in west Michigan and lake effect snow watch for light blue counties in Upper Peninsula. A winter storm watch has been issued for seven counties in west Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ludington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joyce storey
|Dec 21
|nuks67
|1
|Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12)
|Dec 1
|ReginaWalker
|9
|Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|School teacher
|5
|Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12)
|Oct '16
|Martin Boyce
|22
|Tom Rotta / Good for Ludington? (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|Gone with the Wind
|22
|Lloyd Conway
|Sep '16
|Man
|1
|CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12)
|Jul '16
|Innocent victims
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ludington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC