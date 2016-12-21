Mentor Partners Names Erik Etchison OM For Big Rapids, MI, Cluster

MENTOR PARTNERS has named ERIK ETCHISON OM for its three-station BIG RAPIDS, MI cluster, which includes Country WWBR , Hot AC WYBR , and News/Talk WBRN-A . The MICHIGAN native, who was most recently with SAGA in HARRISBURG, VA after doing mornings at WMOM/LUDINGTON, MI, said, "I'm really excited to take this step in furthering my career in broadcasting and incredibly thankful to JEFF SCARPELLI and MENTOR PARTNERS for granting me this opportunity."

