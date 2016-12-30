Ludington community will ring in 2017...

Ludington community will ring in 2017 with ball drop

Friday Dec 30 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The city of Ludington will be hosting its annual New Year's Eve celebration starting at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers say there will be an outdoor beer garden, music and fireworks and the ball drop at midnight.

