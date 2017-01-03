Grant to help replace lighthouse keeper's quarters roof
Efforts to replace the roof on the keeper's quarters at the Big Sable Point Lighthouse in western Michigan have been bolstered by a $4,440 grant. The Ludington Daily News reports the grant was made by the Gerald and Dorothy Heslipen Fund and the Mason County Community Foundation.
