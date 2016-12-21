Downtown Ludington to get 60 affordable housing units, new fire station
A 60-unit affordable housing project is planned for downtown Ludington, and a $2.3 million grant from the state of Michigan is making it possible. The Michigan Stategic Fund board awarded grants to projects around the state this month that are expected to generate $450 million in investment and create 1,893 jobs.
