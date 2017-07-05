Weather refuses to cooperate at 27th annual 4th on Broadway at Mackenzie Park
David Gaschen performs "Music of the Night," from "The Phantom of the Opera," on stage at the closing 4th on Broadway concert Tuesday at Mackenzie Park. Guitarist Dustin Garrett, left, and keyboardist Zenobia, played with Jay Boy Adams at the 4th on Broadway concert Tuesday at Mackenzie Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|Jul 2
|Bweezy806
|2
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Jul 2
|Bweezy806
|2
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|Jul 1
|Johnny
|10
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC