Wall of dust sweeping through Lubbock just before 8 p.m.
UPDATE 7:54 p.m.: A wall of dust swept through Lubbock in front of a severe storm just before 8 p.m. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN CROSBY AND NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES... At 759 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lorenzo to near Shallowater, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
Read more at KSWO.
