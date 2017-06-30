Wall of dust sweeping through Lubbock...

Wall of dust sweeping through Lubbock just before 8 p.m.

11 hrs ago

UPDATE 7:54 p.m.: A wall of dust swept through Lubbock in front of a severe storm just before 8 p.m. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN CROSBY AND NORTHEASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES... At 759 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lorenzo to near Shallowater, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

