UMC: West Carlisle EMS offered chance to service Lubbock

As residents of the West Carlisle community continue to ask questions about their EMS service, officials with UMC say West Carlisle EMS was offered the chance to serve the city of Lubbock. Back in January the City of Lubbock created an EMS advisory committee that established standards for EMS crews working in the city.

