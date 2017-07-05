Strong winds from quick storm produced damage at Levelland
The roof of this S.K. Rogers Oil building, located at the intersections of Highways 114 and 385, was blown away early Tuesday morning by a storm. Power lines were brought down along a portion of Highway 114 early Tuesday morning at Levelland.
