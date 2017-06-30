Southwest Lubbock residents worried about discolored tap water
Friday night, one family in Southwest Lubbock noticed their water had a green tint to it when they were running bath water, and as of Monday it's still green. Over the weekend, The city says they received many calls about water in parts of Southwest Lubbock having a yellow to green tint to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|Sun
|Bweezy806
|2
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Sun
|Bweezy806
|2
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|Jul 1
|Johnny
|10
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC