Sixth annual La Raza on the Plaza brings 3,000 plus people to downtown Lubbock
A crowd of 3,000-plus people packed the Lubbock County Courthouse Square in downtown Lubbock to listen to Tejano music for the sixth annual La Raza on the Plaza event starting Saturday afternoon. The music, dancing and festivities lasted late into the evening, helping kick off Independence Day weekend in the Hub City.
