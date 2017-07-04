Sights and sounds: Fourth on Broadway parade attracts thousands
Thousands of people lined Broadway to see floats at Tuesday morning's Fourth on Broadway Sonic Parade, and then braved the heat to gather around live music tents at Mackenzie Park to celebrate Independence Day. There was lots to see in the parade, including classic vehicles, horses, first responders trucks and decorated trailers.
