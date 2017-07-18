Severe storm warnings continue across...

Severe storm warnings continue across the South Plains Tuesday night

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Lynn County in northwestern Texas... Lubbock County in northwestern Texas... Western Floyd County in northwestern Texas... Cochran County in northwestern Texas... Terry County in northwestern Texas... Western Crosby County in northwestern Texas... Hockley County in northwestern Texas... Hale County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas... Yoakum County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas... * Until 945 PM CDT * At 858 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Claytonville to Abernathy to near Shallowater to Sundown to 11 miles north of Bronco, moving southeast at 40 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Self Segration Alive and Well Jul 2 Bweezy806 2
News South Plains College prepares for August openin... Jul 2 Bweezy806 2
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) Jul 1 Johnny 10
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 25 NAME 5
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jun 13 Dearshelley 526
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May '17 Army Vet 1
I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY May '17 Army Vet 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,666 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC