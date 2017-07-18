Severe storm warnings continue across the South Plains Tuesday night

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Lynn County in northwestern Texas... Lubbock County in northwestern Texas... Western Floyd County in northwestern Texas... Cochran County in northwestern Texas... Terry County in northwestern Texas... Western Crosby County in northwestern Texas... Hockley County in northwestern Texas... Hale County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas... Yoakum County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas... * Until 945 PM CDT * At 858 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Claytonville to Abernathy to near Shallowater to Sundown to 11 miles north of Bronco, moving southeast at 40 mph.

