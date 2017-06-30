Police issue warrant for Casey Canale...

Police issue warrant for Casey Canales, accused of hitting 5 cars, inciting police chase

5 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Lubbock police are searching for 31-year-old Casey Canales Jr., who police say hit five vehicles and led them on a chase on Wednesday afternoon. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Canales that lists four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and one count of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, according to an LPD news release.

