Police issue warrant for Casey Canales, accused of hitting 5 cars, inciting police chase

Lubbock police are searching for 31-year-old Casey Canales Jr., who police say hit five vehicles and led them on a chase on Wednesday afternoon. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Canales that lists four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and one count of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, according to an LPD news release.

