Police: 2 injured, 1 on the loose following early Saturday morning shooting in West Lubbock
Lubbock police are investigating an altercation that left two people hospitalized - one from gun fire and the other from being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in West Lubbock. At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers arrived at a home in the 4900 block of 12th Street in response to a report of shots fired, said LPD spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|13 hr
|Johnny
|10
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Jun 23
|nancy p
|1
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May '17
|NAME
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC