Police: 2 injured, 1 on the loose following early Saturday morning shooting in West Lubbock

Lubbock police are investigating an altercation that left two people hospitalized - one from gun fire and the other from being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in West Lubbock. At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers arrived at a home in the 4900 block of 12th Street in response to a report of shots fired, said LPD spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.