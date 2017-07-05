Lubbock Power & Light repaired damage...

Lubbock Power & Light repaired damaged equipment that...

Lubbock Power & Light have safely fixed damaged equipment that caused an outage in Southwest Lubbock just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. LP&L crews were working to restore service to about 2,000 customers impacted by an outage caused by damaged equipment Wednesday evening in Southwest Lubbock.

