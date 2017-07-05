Lubbock man speaks out after capturing images of armed man on front porch

Lubbock resident Travis Tucker is urging residents to remain aware of their surroundings after he was startled in his sleep by the sound of his doorbell ringing and then saw an image of a man on his porch armed with a handgun early Wednesday morning. Tucker - who installs security and surveillance systems for a living - used his own equipment to provide police with an image of the reported suspect, and he posted the image on social media moments after the incident.

