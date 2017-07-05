Lubbock man speaks out after capturing images of armed man on front porch
Lubbock resident Travis Tucker is urging residents to remain aware of their surroundings after he was startled in his sleep by the sound of his doorbell ringing and then saw an image of a man on his porch armed with a handgun early Wednesday morning. Tucker - who installs security and surveillance systems for a living - used his own equipment to provide police with an image of the reported suspect, and he posted the image on social media moments after the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|Jul 2
|Bweezy806
|2
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Jul 2
|Bweezy806
|2
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|Jul 1
|Johnny
|10
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC