Lubbock city offices closed for Independence Day
City of Lubbock offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Please remember it is against City Ordinance to have or use fireworks within city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|23 hr
|Bweezy806
|2
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Sun
|Bweezy806
|2
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|Sat
|Johnny
|10
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC