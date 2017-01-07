La Raza on the Plaza 7-1-17

Max Cedillo, from Lubbock, dances in the street while listening to Eddie Gonzalez during Amigos La Raza on the Plaza, Saturday, July 1, 2017, outside Lubbock County Courthouse in Lubbock, Texas. Fans listen as Eddie Gonzalez performs during Amigos La Raza on the Plaza, Saturday, July 1, 2017, outside Lubbock County Courthouse in Lubbock, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.