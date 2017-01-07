La Raza on the Plaza 7-1-17
Max Cedillo, from Lubbock, dances in the street while listening to Eddie Gonzalez during Amigos La Raza on the Plaza, Saturday, July 1, 2017, outside Lubbock County Courthouse in Lubbock, Texas. Fans listen as Eddie Gonzalez performs during Amigos La Raza on the Plaza, Saturday, July 1, 2017, outside Lubbock County Courthouse in Lubbock, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|14 hr
|Bweezy806
|2
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|21 hr
|Bweezy806
|2
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|Sat
|Johnny
|10
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC