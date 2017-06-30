Kristi Gonzales Named Board Chair of the American Red Cross Texas South Plains Chapter
At the annual meeting Friday, June 30, at the MCM Elegant in Lubbock, the American Red Cross Texas South Plains chapter confirmed its board leadership positions for the 2018 fiscal year. Kristi Gonzales will serve as the board president through June 30, 2018.
