Kerns: Citizens work together on the 4th of July for the benefit of community

14 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Preceded by dancing in the streets for no less than 20 hours over three days, Lubbock's 27th annual 4th on Broadway will be celebrated Tuesday from crack-of-dawn registrations at 6:30 a.m. by runners to, some 16 hours later, the final images from a fireworks show slowly fading in the city's traditionally cool night sky. For more than a quarter century, the fourth of July in Lubbock has retained rank and status as the largest free festival in the state of Texas.

