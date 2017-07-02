Kerns: Citizens work together on the 4th of July for the benefit of community

Preceded by dancing in the streets for no less than 20 hours over three days, Lubbock's 27th annual 4th on Broadway will be celebrated Tuesday from crack-of-dawn registrations at 6:30 a.m. by runners to, some 16 hours later, the final images from a fireworks show slowly fading in the city's traditionally cool night sky. For more than a quarter century, the fourth of July in Lubbock has retained rank and status as the largest free festival in the state of Texas.

