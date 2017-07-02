From the A-J's Pages: Lubbock man celebrates $1 million Texas Lottery win
Investigators trying to learn what made a Mowhawk Airlines jetliner break up in flight and crash into an Allegheny hilltop , killing all 34 person on board, found no evidence of a bomb Saturday but refused to rule out sabotage. Motorists are reminded that, effective Wednesday, they must have the new federal car use stamp on their windshields or be subject to penalty should they operate their cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|Sun
|Bweezy806
|2
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Sun
|Bweezy806
|2
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|Sat
|Johnny
|10
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC