From sparklers to bottle rockets: Lubbock experts say safety key in using fireworks

With Fourth of July festivities underway, local experts are warning of the dangers of fireworks, as improper use can lead to injuries causing significant, and possibly permanent damage. Dr. Mike Chamales, medical director of Covenant Medical Center and Children's Emergency Departments, said while fireworks are fun, they should not be taken lightly as some of them can cause major tissue damage and burns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.