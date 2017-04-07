Fourth on Broadway 7-4-17
Samantha Kasler carries her sister Jamie Kasler over the water while entering Mackenzie Park. Lubbock held their 4th on Broadway parade and festival in Mackenzie Park July 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|Sun
|Bweezy806
|2
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Sun
|Bweezy806
|2
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|Jul 1
|Johnny
|10
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC