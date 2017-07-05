Fireworks debris less after rain but still issue in Lubbock, around county
Tuesday night's rain probably prevented a lot of Lubbock citizens from lighting fireworks. While that put a damper on many July 4th celebrations, officials say the bright side is there wasn't nearly as much trash spread throughout the county.
