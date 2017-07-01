Fire officials: Lightning may have sparked deadly Lubbock house fire

Lightning may have triggered two fire crew responses, including a blaze that left one person dead and another injured, early Saturday in Lubbock. Both incidents were reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. as a severe thunderstorm moved over the city and witnesses at both fires indicated they heard or saw lightning ahead of the fires, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

