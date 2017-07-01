Dwayne and Elizabeth Tidwell

Dwayne and Elizabeth Tidwell of Lubbock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month with a tour of Italy. Children include: Tiffany Pett of Salt Lake City, Utah, Justin and Julie Tidwell of Lubbock, along with five grandchildren.

