Dwayne and Elizabeth Tidwell
Dwayne and Elizabeth Tidwell of Lubbock will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month with a tour of Italy. Children include: Tiffany Pett of Salt Lake City, Utah, Justin and Julie Tidwell of Lubbock, along with five grandchildren.
