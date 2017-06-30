City names Dustin Kostelich Chief Fin...

City names Dustin Kostelich Chief Financial Officer

A Denver City native, Kostelich will begin his role on July 5. He is currently working as the Director of Finance for the City of Bridgeport. Kostelich's other life ventures include five years of military service after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

