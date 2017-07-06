Bond surrender warrant issued for defendant in Lubbock Putt-Putt arson case

A Lubbock judge issued a warrant for a 19-year-old man after he failed to show up for a court appearance in which he was expected to admit to starting a February 2016 blaze that destroyed a condemned miniature golf building in Central Lubbock. Caleb Michie was set to enter a guilty plea Thursday afternoon in the 364th District Court to a second-degree felony arson charge, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.