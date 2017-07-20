Body found in playa lake near Aberdee...

Body found in playa lake near Aberdeen Avenue; one confirmed dead

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

One person is confirmed dead after being found in a playa lake near 54th Street and Aberdeen, close to Buster Long Park and the South Plains Mall. After a brief news conference with the Lubbock Police Department it was made public that this body is more than likely related to a truck driving into the lake early Saturday morning.

