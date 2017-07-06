Appellate court denies Jeena Roberts appeal in convictions for fatal Lubbock crash

Justices with Texas' Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo denied a 28-year-old woman's appeal of her 2013 intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault convictions stemming from a guilty plea in a Lubbock court. The justices determined in a June 28 opinion that the Lubbock trial court did not err in denying Jeena Roberts' motions to suppress blood alcohol evidence and her statements to police soon after a fatal wreck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.