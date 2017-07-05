Anton family sees - blessing' in son'...

Anton family sees - blessing' in son's early birth ahead of damaging storms

12 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Ken and Erica Taylor say there's no place like home; even if it comes with intensive cleanup and repairs following a series of storms that hit their community just hours before they welcomed their new son into this world. On June 30, the family of five received their latest addition when Bo Dylan Taylor arrived earlier than the July 10 delivery date the family had been given.

