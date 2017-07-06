Amarillo, Lubbock mayors form coalition to increase Panhandle, West Texas influence
Giving West Texas a louder voice at the state capital is a driving force behind a newly formed coalition of mayors. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Lubbock's Dan Pope announced Thursday at Amarillo's City Hall they are creating a coalition of West Texas and Panhandle mayors to collaborate on projects and advocate for resources to benefit the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime infested city
|38 min
|Settle down
|1
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|Jul 2
|Bweezy806
|2
|South Plains College prepares for August openin...
|Jul 2
|Bweezy806
|2
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|Jul 1
|Johnny
|10
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 25
|NAME
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|Dearshelley
|526
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May '17
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC