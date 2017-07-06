Amarillo, Lubbock mayors form coaliti...

Amarillo, Lubbock mayors form coalition to increase Panhandle, West Texas influence

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Giving West Texas a louder voice at the state capital is a driving force behind a newly formed coalition of mayors. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Lubbock's Dan Pope announced Thursday at Amarillo's City Hall they are creating a coalition of West Texas and Panhandle mayors to collaborate on projects and advocate for resources to benefit the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crime infested city 38 min Settle down 1
Self Segration Alive and Well Jul 2 Bweezy806 2
News South Plains College prepares for August openin... Jul 2 Bweezy806 2
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) Jul 1 Johnny 10
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 25 NAME 5
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jun 13 Dearshelley 526
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May '17 Army Vet 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,425 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC