Amarillo and Lubbock Coming Together

Amarillo and Lubbock Coming Together

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Many have considered the relationship for a long time between Amarillo and Lubbock to be a sort of friendly rivalry. However, in a joint press conference today, mayors for both cities announced they will be working together to focus on a few large issues that involve both cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crime infested city 37 min Settle down 1
Self Segration Alive and Well Jul 2 Bweezy806 2
News South Plains College prepares for August openin... Jul 2 Bweezy806 2
bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15) Jul 1 Johnny 10
Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts Jun 25 NAME 5
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jun 13 Dearshelley 526
Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable May '17 Army Vet 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,425 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC