4th on Broadway Texas Freedom Fest 7-2-17

Morgan Baker and Dylan Price play during the opening song at the 4th on Broadway Street Dance that was held in front of Lubbock Court House in Lubbock, Texas on Sunday, July 2, 2017. . Grant Gilbert opens the concert at the 4th on Broadway Street Dance that was held in front of Lubbock Court House in Lubbock, Texas on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.