Woman working to get free Citibus rides for Lubbock veterans
Her husband was at the VA clinic in Lubbock, when he saw another veteran who was walking on two canes, and had to walk several miles to get there because the Disabled American Veterans didn't have a driver to get him there, and he didn't have the money to get on a Citibus. "What I'd like to see is like the students can get on the bus and show their ID and that's it.
