Woman remains hospitalized week after South Lubbock crash
A Lubbock woman remained hospitalized Tuesday after a crash that also injured five others, including an infant girl, last week in South Lubbock. University Medical Center representatives said 25-year-old Cassandra Schell remained in critical condition following the crash on the evening of June 5. The crash prompted a road closure two days later, as Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigators worked to map out the scene, according to LPD spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|22 hr
|Dearshelley
|526
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May '17
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May '17
|NAME
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC