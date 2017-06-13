Woman remains hospitalized week after South Lubbock crash

A Lubbock woman remained hospitalized Tuesday after a crash that also injured five others, including an infant girl, last week in South Lubbock. University Medical Center representatives said 25-year-old Cassandra Schell remained in critical condition following the crash on the evening of June 5. The crash prompted a road closure two days later, as Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigators worked to map out the scene, according to LPD spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

