Woman arrested after running over pedestrian

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 1900 block of Avenue N Wednesday morning, according to Kasie Whitley, spokeswoman for the Lubbock Police Department. At 5:41 a.m., 34-year-old Crucifica Castillo ran over 37-year-old Gabriel Gutierrez with her vehicle.

