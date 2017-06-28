Woman arrested after running over ped...

Woman arrested after running over pedestrian

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 1900 block of Avenue N Wednesday morning, according to Kasie Whitley, spokeswoman for the Lubbock Police Department. At 5:41 a.m., 34-year-old Crucifica Castillo ran over 37-year-old Gabriel Gutierrez with her vehicle.

