West Carlisle town hall brings out co...

West Carlisle town hall brings out concerns over recent UMC ambulance move

University Medical Center has extended its ambulance services to all corners of the city, and it's taking a toll on nearby towns that relied on the work inside Lubbock's city limits. None more so than West Carlisle, the small community just west of Lubbock around 19th Street where emergency response calls have dropped around 80 percent in the past several weeks since UMC extended its service May 1. Fire and EMS Chief Tim Smith said as a result he had to stop paying his already slim staff.

