Webcam showing off progress on downtown Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall
Fans interested in the progress of the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, 1300 Mac Davis Lane, now can follow its construction progress online, courtesy of a time-lapse construction camera launched by Lee Lewis Construction Inc. and the Lubbock Entertainment/Performing Arts Association . A construction webcam located in downtown Lubbock streams a high definition video from a fixed position camera that continually captures video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May 8
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC