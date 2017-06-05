Webcam showing off progress on downtown Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall

Fans interested in the progress of the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, 1300 Mac Davis Lane, now can follow its construction progress online, courtesy of a time-lapse construction camera launched by Lee Lewis Construction Inc. and the Lubbock Entertainment/Performing Arts Association . A construction webcam located in downtown Lubbock streams a high definition video from a fixed position camera that continually captures video.

