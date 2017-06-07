Warrant: Driver in fatal crash admits to drinking - a lot' of beer, was nearly 3 times over limit
A 32-year-old Muleshoe woman had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit and was speeding in her SUV when she ran a red light, causing a T-bone wreck that killed a 30-year-old woman, according to an arrest warrant released Wednesday. Shani Laine Nichols faces a second-degree felony count of manslaughter, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Plans Massive Welfare Cuts
|Jun 3
|Footing the Bill
|4
|Violence against Nurses - Unacceptable
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|I Can't Use My Medicare at Neighbor ER --- WHY
|May 23
|Army Vet
|1
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|May 21
|NAME
|2
|Self Segration Alive and Well
|May 13
|Earl B
|1
|bisexual men in lubbock? (Jan '15)
|May 11
|NAME
|7
|75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE...
|May '17
|sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC