Warrant: Driver in fatal crash admits to drinking - a lot' of beer, was nearly 3 times over limit

A 32-year-old Muleshoe woman had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit and was speeding in her SUV when she ran a red light, causing a T-bone wreck that killed a 30-year-old woman, according to an arrest warrant released Wednesday. Shani Laine Nichols faces a second-degree felony count of manslaughter, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

