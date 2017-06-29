Vintage license plate collection on display in Lubbock Friday

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Texas license plates, a local license plate enthusiast will be displaying his extensive license plate collection for people to view on Friday. Robbie Crowder has Texas license plates dating back to 1917, and will be displaying all of them at the County Tax Assessor-Collector building at 916 Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

