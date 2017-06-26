Victims improving after weekend Moped crash in Central Lubbock

The 21-year-old victims of an early Sunday moped crash sustained moderate and serious, but not life threatening, injuries, according to Tiffany Pelt with the Lubbock Police Department. Kalyn McLean and Connor Pickett were involved in a crash in the 3200 block of 32nd Street, according to Lubbock police spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.